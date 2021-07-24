India records 39,097 fresh Covid-19 cases, 546 fatalities in last 24 hours

-
India's tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 39,097 in a day to reach 3,13,32,159, while 546 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,016 on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The number of active cases in the country has increased to 4,08,977, accounting for 1.34 per cent of the total caseload while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
An increase of 3,464 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day.
Also, 16,31,266 tests to detect COVID-19 were carried out on Friday, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 45,45,70,811, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.40 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for 33 days in a row.
The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.22 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,05,03,166, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.
The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 42.78 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30-lakh mark on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5, and 50-lakh mark on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28 last year, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.
