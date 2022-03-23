India reports 1,778 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs; active cases at 23,087

With 1,778 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, active cases in declined further to 23,087 said the Ministry of and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

For the fourth consecutive day, the daily cases were below the 2000-mark. The country's active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.

The cumulative COVID-19 tally in the country is now at 4,30,12,749.

The death toll has climbed to 5,16,543, with 33 daily fatalities, while the recoveries have surged to 4,24,70,515 with 2,542 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.39 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 5,68,471 COVID-19 tests were conducted in in the last 24 hours. has so far conducted over 78.36 crore cumulative tests.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 181.56 crore.

