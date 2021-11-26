India reports 10,549 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, 488 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
What is a breakthrough infection? Here's a guide to what you need to know
Study finds a new way of predicting the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines
Unvaccinated people at double risk of re-infection from Covid: US CDC
Covid-19 may not impair lung function in young adults, research shows
-
India reported 10,549 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
With this, the active cases stand at 1,10,133. The active caseload now accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.32 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.
According to the Health Ministry as many as 9,868 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,77,830. The recovery rate stands at 98.33 per cent.
As many as 488 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the country in the last 24 hours.
"Daily positivity rate (0.89 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 53 days. Weekly positivity rate (0.89 per cent) less than 1 per cent for last 12 days," the Ministry said.
So far, 63.71 crore total tests have been conducted so far.
120.27 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU