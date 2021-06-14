India reports 70,421 new Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day spike in 74 days

-
With 70,421 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India maintained its declining trend of cases and reported the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 74 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.
With this, the total cases have reached 2,95,10,410, and the daily positivity rate stands at 4.72 per cent, which is less than 10 per cent for the 21st consecutive day. Also, the weekly positivity rate dropped below 5 per cent and today stands at 4.54 per cent.
The active caseload remained below 10 lakhs after 66 days and today stands at 9,73,158.
According to the health ministry, a total of 3,921 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,74,305 in the country.
Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day, as India witnessed 1,19,501 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
The recovery tally of India has reached 2,81,62,947 and the recovery rate stands at 95.43 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 37,96,24,626 samples has been tested for COVID-19, up to June 13, out of these, 14,92,152 samples were tested yesterday.
The Union Health Ministry has informed that 25,48,49,301 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
