Thane coronavirus update: 409 new Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths reported

With the addition of 409 fresh positive cases, the infection count in district of mounted to 5,25,137, an official said on Monday.

These cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

With 26 more patients succumbing to coronavirus, the death toll in the district rose to 10,276. The mortality rate is 1.95 per cent, he added.

The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,13,593 while the death toll is 2,404, he said.

