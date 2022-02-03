India reports over 172,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,008 fatalities

-
-
With 1,72,433 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,18,03,318, while the active cases decreased to 15,33,921, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll climbed to 4,98,983 with 1,008 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases constitute 3.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.14 per cent, the health ministry said.
A reduction of 87,682 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.99 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 12.98 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of recoveries rose to 3,97,70,414, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.
The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 has crossed 167.87 crore.
India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.
