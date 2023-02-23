India's potential in green energy no less than a goldmine: PM to investors

JUST IN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought investments in green energy sector saying that the country's potential in renewable energy is no less than a "goldmine".

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Addressing a webinar on various announcements made in the Union Budget 2023-24 on green growth, Modi said, "India will play an important role in green energy, I invite all stakeholders to invest in India."

He stated that the potential of renewable energy like solar, wind energy and biogas in India is not less than a goldmine, he said.

He stated that the government is very focussed on bio-fuel and it will bring a lot of opportunity for investors.

He referred to India achieving 10 per cent ethanol blending target five months ahead of schedule. He also talked about meeting the target of 40 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity nine year ahead of schedule.

He stated that Budgets since 2014 have not just addressed present challenges but have furthered new-age reforms.

India targeting production of 5 million tons per annum of green hydrogen and provided Rs 19,000 cr incentive for private sector under National Hydrogen Mission.

He also talked about Rs 3,000 crore provision in the Budget for vehicle scrapping and about 3 lakh government vehicles that are older than 15 years to be scrapped.

He stated that India has to increase battery storage capacity to 125 giga-watts hour.

India has set an ambitious target of having 500GW of renewable energy by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 11:37 IST

