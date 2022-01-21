India-Sri Lanka extend science and technology cooperation for 3 more years

and have extended their science and technology cooperation for three more years, with focus on areas like waste-water technologies, sustainable agriculture, aerospace engineering, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

In a statement, the science and technology ministry said the decision to extend the cooperation was taken at the India- 5th Joint Committee on S&T Cooperation' held on Thursday.

and have a great legacy of intellectual, cultural, and religious interaction and relationship of more than 2,500 years old, Advisor, and Head, International Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology (DST) SK Varshney said.

Trade and investment and cooperation in education and other sectors have gone up in recent times, and in this line, cooperation in S&T (science and technology) becomes very critical, said Varshney, who led the delegation from and was the Indian co-chair.

This platform will provide an opportunity for discussing various other facets which are possible for collaboration in the domain of science and technology, he said, adding that there are a lot of opportunities available for bilateral cooperation.

India offers fellowships like India S&T fellowship, e-ITEC and both the countries can work through a number of multilateral platforms like BIMSTEC, which they are part of, Varshney added.

Secretary in the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovations, Sri Lanka,Deepa Liyange reiterated the well-established bilateral relationship between both the countries and welcomed India's cooperation in science and technology sectors and research areas for boosting scientific knowledge in the country.

Liyange was the co-chair from Sri Lanka.

Deputy High Commissioner from India in Sri Lanka Vinod K Jacob highlighted that as part of India's "Neighborhood First" policy which guides the country's cooperation with Sri Lanka, this meeting would help build on the existing collaborative work and help these reach greater heights.

He said under the e-ITEC programme, since April 2020, 550 Sri-Lankan nationals have benefitted from training in various Indian institutions in areas like biotech, medical research, renewable energy, and so on.

S&T is a key enabler of socio-economic and sustainable development. The tools in science will enable the world in achieving the 2030 agenda of sustainable development, and it is high time we create a conducive environment for science and technology and innovation, Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Deputy High Commissioner from Sri Lanka in India, said.

Kadurugamuwa said that a strong bilateral cooperation is extremely important for a country's progress, and Sri Lanka looks forward to a fruitful joint cooperation programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)