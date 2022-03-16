India to facilitate evacuation of students through Russia: Jaishankar

Amid escalating war between and Ukraine, External Affairs Minister on Tuesday said that India will facilitate the possible evacuation of Indian students through Russia's Belgorod and Kursk region.

"A team from our Embassy in Moscow had also been sent to the Russia-Ukraine border to facilitate the possible evacuation of Indian students through Belgorod and Kursk," said Jaishankar in the Rajya Sabha on the "Situation in Ukraine".

Despite the challenges posed by the serious ongoing conflict, India ensured that about 22500 citizens returned home safely.

The minister also ensured Indians in distress situations abroad can count on their Government, adding, "We have shown this on numerous occasions before, but rarely in one as challenging as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."

"These are undeniably challenging times. But the House may rest assured that whether it is our approach to the political situation, the implications for the economy or the welfare of Indians abroad, our Government will respond with the confidence, diligence and responsibility that has been our hallmark," added Jaishankar.

"The most challenging part of the evacuation exercise was that of evacuating Indian nationals from Kharkiv and Sumy. Both the places witnessed heavy shelling and airstrikes. Many options were worked out to evacuate students through buses and trains," said Jaishankar.

Many students from Kharkiv were moved to Pesochin in view of the anticipated escalation of hostilities.

Indian Embassy efforts were able to stave off some of the more extreme scenarios, their presence in a safety zone allowed for subsequent ferrying through buses to the western borders.

"The Sumy evacuation, which was the last one on a significant scale, was also extremely complex as our students faced the prospect of being caught in the crossfire. Their evacuation from the city needed a credible ceasefire, a daunting challenge in the current situation," said the External Affairs Minister.

As per the minister, the situation was finally materialised due to the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the presidents of Ukraine and .

The Prime Minister had spoken to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 7. He had spoken to the two leaders earlier also in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine and for the safe evacuation of Indian students.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine and neighbouring countries - Poland, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Romania and Moldova worked day and night with Russian speaking officials to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens under Operation Ganga.

The MEA started reinforcing the strength of its Mission in Ukraine in anticipation of a difficult situation. Additional Russian-speaking officers were deputed to Kyiv on 22 February to our Embassy. To keep in constant touch with distressed Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India, a Situation Room was established in Delhi on 16 February. The Embassy took parallel measures. The MEA Situation Room was ramped up to over a hundred personnel, allowing them to respond to over 13000 calls and 9000 emails to date.

"During the entire period, our Embassy in Ukraine has been working incessantly to contact Indian nationals, arranging and facilitating transport, coordinating with local authorities, providing food etc. Throughout the evacuation exercise, our Embassy was in constant touch with the Ukrainian authorities. We appreciate their positive response to our requests during this period. Their intervention was responsible for running additional trains needed for the evacuation exercise. The Embassy also provided travel documents within a very very short time in cases where Indian nationals had lost their passports. They also partnered with neighbouring Embassies to resolve challenging situations on the border," said Jaishankar.

In line with India's principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', foreign nationals were also evacuated from conflict zones and brought to India. They included about 150 citizens, 147 to be exact of 18 countries, among them our immediate neighbours like Bangladesh and Nepal. Many of the Ukrainian nationals that were family members of Indian nationals have also been evacuated.

"In response to the emerging humanitarian situation India has provided relief supplies to Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. A total of 90 tons of relief material comprising medicines, tents, blankets, sleeping mats, tarpaulin, surgical gloves, and eye goggles have been provided," said the minister.

The unfolding developments in Ukraine have simultaneously played out in the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, where India is presently serving as a non-permanent member. India's position on the Ukraine conflict has been steadfast and consistent.

"We have expressed deep concern at the worsening situation and called for an immediate cessation of violence and end to all hostilities. Our statements at the Security Council and the General Assembly have urged an urgent ceasefire and ensuring safe passage for stranded civilians. We have also highlighted the humanitarian assistance extended by India to Ukraine and its neighbours at this hour of crisis," said Jaishankar.

Moreover, India reiterated to all parties concerned that there is no other choice but the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

"We have emphasized to all member States of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," added Jaishankar.

