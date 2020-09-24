Indian, Sri Lankan discuss bilateral economic, development cooperation

-
Indian Acting High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob on Wednesday met Sri Lankan state minister Shehan Semasinghe and held discussions on Indian and Sri Lankan bilateral economic and development cooperation.
Semasinghe is the state minister of Samurdhi, home economy, microfinance, self-employment and businesses as well as underutilised state-owned-enterprise.
"Acting High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob hosted State Minister Hon. @ShehanSema. Held cordial discussions on bilateral economic and development cooperation #India #SriLanka #lka," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa will hold a virtual bilateral summit on September 26.
The virtual summit would be the first official interaction between the leaders after they met in New Delhi in February this year.
