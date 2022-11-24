INS Trikand, INS Sumitra take part in bilateral exercise with Oman Navy

The Indian Navy's guided missile stealth frigate INS Trikand and offshore patrol vessel INS Sumitra have participated in the 13th edition of bilateral exercise 'Naseem Al Bahr' off the coast of .

The exercise, which was conducted from November 19-24, had three phases -- harbour phase, sea phase and debrief, officials said.

Activities undertaken during the harbour phase included professional interactions between and Royal of operations teams and friendly sports fixtures between the two navies, they said.

"The Indian Navy's guided missile stealth frigate, INS Trikand, offshore patrol vessel, INS Sumitra, and Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA), Dornier, participated in the 13th edition of the (IN)-Royal Navy of (RNO) bilateral exercise 'Naseem Al Bahr' (Sea Breeze)," a Navy official said.

ships Trikand and Sumitra, along with RNO ships Al Shinas and Al Seeb, sailed for the sea phase. IN-MPA Dornier, RNO MPA and shore-based RAFO fighter aircraft Hawks joined the exercise at sea, he added.

The sea phase included tactical maritime exercise involving surface action, air defence, maritime surveillance and interdiction/VBSS. These operations helped strengthen interoperability as well as enhancing understanding of each other's procedures.

The last phase of exercise, debrief, was conducted at the RNO Naval Base at Duqm on November 23.

India and Oman have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly relations, sharing common cultural values. Naval exercises have added strength and substance to these . The first IN-RNO exercise was conducted in 1993. This year marks 30 years of IN-RNO bilateral exercises, officials said.

INS Trikand, a frontline frigate, is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors. The ship is a part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, based in Mumbai. INS Sumitra, a multi-role offshore patrol vessel is part of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy, based in Visakhapatnam.

