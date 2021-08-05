J&K coronavirus update: 128 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

recorded 128 fresh cases of coronavirus on Thursday, raising its tally to 3,22,142, while the reached 4,386 with one more fatality, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 38 were reported from the Jammu division and 90 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 42 cases, followed by 10 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,358 in the union territory, while 3,16,398 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The in the union territory climbed to 4,386 as one fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 37 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as two fresh cases were reported since Wednesday evening.

