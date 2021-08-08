Tokyo registers over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth straight day

-
-
The Japanese capital currently hosting the last Olympic day has lodged over 4,000 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours -- a new single-day record for Sunday when fewer tests are usually done than on other days, the city administration said.
The daily increment in Tokyo is topping 4,000 for the fifth straight day, with a record 5,042 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday.
Tokyo registered a total of 4,066 new infections on Sunday, the administration said, adding that one more COVID-19 patient has died over the given period. Another 151 people are in serious condition.
Japa has been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of infections per day against the backdrop of the Tokyo Olympic Games. On Saturday, the country set a new record of 15,753 daily COVID-19 infections.
