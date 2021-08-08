Kerala coronavirus update: 18,607 fresh cases, 93 deaths reported in 24 hrs

-
-
: Kerala on Sunday
reported 18,607 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 93 deaths, pushing the total till date to 35,52,525 and 17,747 respectively.
Since Saturday, 20,108 people have been cured of the infection.
The total number of those who have recovered till date were 33,57,687 and the number of active cases 1,76,572, an official press release said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,34,196 samples were tested and the test positive rate (TPR) was 13.87 per cent.
Till date, 2,85,14,136 samples have been tested, the release said.
Some of the worst affected districts of the State were: Malappuram (3,051 cases), Thrissur (2,472), Kozhikode (2,467), Ernakulam (2,216), Palakkad (1,550), Kollam (1,075), Kannur (1,012), Kottayam (942), Alappuzha (941) and Thiruvananthapuram (933).
Of the new cases, 84 were health workers, 116 from outside the State and 17,610 infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 797 cases, the release said.
A total of 4,90,858 people were now under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 4,61,530 were at home or institutional quarantine and 29,328 in hospitals, it added.
