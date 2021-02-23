J-K's agriculture sector will get more share of budget, says LG Manoj Sinha

-
ALSO READ
Focussed on providing jobs to 80% J&K youth within 5 years: LG
IAF withdraws Jammu airport closure order; flight operations restricted
Restoration of 4G services will boost economic recovery in JK: Trade bodies
Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill
Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Jammu & Kashmir for 5th day; 17 more dead
-
The agriculture sector in the Union Territory will get more share of the budget component in future as a unique sustainable agriculture plan has been developed in Jammu and Kashmir, which currently caters to all developmental needs without compromising future potential, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday.
Sinha, yesterday attended Horti-Expo 2021 at Police Auditorium in Gulshan Ground in the Valley, which was initiated by the Horticulture Department of the UT to make farmers aware of the new technologies of farming adopted by other states.
"We initiate this fair at an individual level and invited other states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh delegations to presented their stalls. Our aim is to make farmers aware of what is happening around the country," Ram Savak, Director Horticulture Jammu told ANI.
A huge number of farmers took parts in the fair, Tejandar Singh, a farmer said: " It is a good initiative in which farmers get aware about what other states are doing for good crops. It is a good step for the development of the farmers."
Speaking on the occasion the LG said, "The promotion of local produce and taking it to the global market is one of the key focus areas of the J & K government and it is making continuous efforts to increase the resources and market linkages to further strengthen the horticulture sector. The UT government would continue striving hard to provide the best and advanced technologies to farmers as the welfare of the farmer community and increasing their income manifold is its priority.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU