Arrested businessman made Rs 50 crore by violating Delhi excise policy: ED
Business Standard

J-K police detain woman after recovering IED-like substance in Poonch

Police on Wednesday detained a woman after a suspected IED was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Poonch | IEDS

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Security forces, encounter, jammu and kashmir, terrorism
Photo: ANI

Police on Wednesday detained a woman after a suspected IED was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

On a reliable input, police, along with other security agencies, recovered an IED- like substance in Poonch, they said.

A woman suspect was detained for questioning in connection with the recovery, they said.

Further investigation is going on, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 07:40 IST

