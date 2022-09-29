J-K police detain woman after recovering IED-like substance in Poonch

-
Police on Wednesday detained a woman after a suspected IED was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
On a reliable input, police, along with other security agencies, recovered an IED- like substance in Poonch, they said.
A woman suspect was detained for questioning in connection with the recovery, they said.
Further investigation is going on, they added.
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 07:40 IST
