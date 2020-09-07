JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus update: 1,316 Covid-19 cases reported

As many as 1,316 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, the union territory government informed on Sunday.

A total of 668 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 648 were from the Kashmir division taking the number of cases in the UT to 42,557, including 10,446 active cases and 32,327 recoveries.

So far, 784 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the UT.

Meanwhile, with a record spike of 90,633, India became the second-most COVID-affected country in the world.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated.

