JUST IN
If you can't respect verdict, then why elections: Sisodia slams BJP
India, France hold talks on Ukraine war, expanding military partnership
Delhi: MCD House adjourned without mayor election amid AAP's protest
DPIIT to undertake third party assessment of Startup India Seed Fund Scheme
SC seeks govt's response on petitions for recognising same-sex marriages
Maharashtra has more than 92 mn voters, special summary revision shows
Centre must improve tele-density; 5G should not be publicity stunt: BJD
Amit Shah visits INA HQ at Moirang in Manipur, hoists national flag
Centre, states working together for development of Northeast: NS Tomer
Will stick to timelines, clear collegium recommendations: Govt tells SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
If you can't respect verdict, then why elections: Sisodia slams BJP
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Japan reports all-time high 456 coronavirus deaths in a single day

There were concerns that the Covid infection and death numbers would only go up with the New Year festivities

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Omicron

IANS  |  Tokyo 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Japan on Friday reported 456 Covid-related deaths, an all-time high as there was no stopping for the coronavirus that has killed thousands in just a span of one month in the country.

There were concerns that the Covid infection and death numbers would only go up with the New Year festivities.

The country reported 245,542 coronavirus cases, up 18,638 from Thursday and Tokyo reported 20,720 new cases, down 15, reports Japan Today.

The number of infected people hospitalised with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 53, up four from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 659, up nine from Thursday.

In December 2022, Japan registered a record 7,688 deaths due to Covid, surpassing the earlier monthly high of 7,329 logged in August during the previous coronavirus wave.

According to Mainichi Japan, the death toll rose sharply since November with the onset of the eighth wave.

While the severity rate has dropped with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the variant's increased transmissibility means that infections have risen by an order of magnitude, the report mentioned.

The number of people dying from Covid-19 over the last three months in Japan is nearly 16 times higher than during the same period last year.

Over the four-month period from August 31 to December 27 this year, people in their 80s represented 40.8 per cent of the deaths.

"Those in their 90s and above accounted for 34.7 per cent, and those in their 70s made up another 17 per cent. In total, people in these three age brackets accounted for 92.4 per cent of the fatalities," the report mentioned.

--IANS

na/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 15:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU