Business Standard

Jewar airport land acquisition: CM Yogi assures compensation to farmers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured a group of farmers that a mutually agreed compensation will be paid for the land to be acquired for the Jewar international airport's second phase

Topics
Jewar International Airport | Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday assured a group of farmers that a mutually agreed compensation will be paid for the land to be acquired for the Jewar international airport's second phase, an official spokesperson said.

The state government wants farmers of the state to be happy and those displaced should be rehabilitated wherever they want, he said, while addressing the farmers, who came from Jewar to meet him at his official residence.

In the first phase of the airport, the state government had got 3,300 acre of land.

The chief minister said that the project will be completed in time.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 07:00 IST

