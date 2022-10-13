Jewar airport land acquisition: CM Yogi assures compensation to farmers

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves Rs 2,415-cr project to connect Haryana with Jewar airport
CM Adityanath receives death threat on UP police's WhatsApp helpline
Stay at guesthouses, not hotels: UP CM Adityanath tells ministers
Yogi govt to set up stadiums, open gyms in 100 gram panchayats across UP
Tata Projects wins bid to build Jewar Airport, beats SP Group and L&T
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday assured a group of farmers that a mutually agreed compensation will be paid for the land to be acquired for the Jewar international airport's second phase, an official spokesperson said.
The state government wants farmers of the state to be happy and those displaced should be rehabilitated wherever they want, he said, while addressing the farmers, who came from Jewar to meet him at his official residence.
In the first phase of the airport, the state government had got 3,300 acre of land.
The chief minister said that the project will be completed in time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 07:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU