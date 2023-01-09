Jharkhand extends winter vacation till Jan 14 amid cold for primary schools

-
-
All primary schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till January 14 amid the cold wave conditions prevailing in the state, according to a government notification.
Teachers will, however, attend schools to update all student records online, it said.
"In view of continuing extreme cold wave conditions in Jharkhand, the state department of school education and literacy has decided that teaching in all government and private schools from KG to class 5 will remain suspended till January 14," the notification said.
Earlier on January 3, the department had ordered the closure of schools from class 1 to class 5 till January 8.
Midday meals would also be made available to students in government schools, it added.
The lowest temperature in some districts varied between 4.1 and 10 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 14:43 IST
