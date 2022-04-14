JNU doesn't impose food choices, zero tolerance for violence: VC

-
ALSO READ
Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit appointed first woman vice-chancellor of JNU
New JNU V-C Santishree D Pandit has travelled a long way ideologically
'Mediocre' appointment will damage youth's future: Varun Gandhi on JNU VC
Police tightens security at JNU to maintain peace a day after clashes
Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified people in JNU violence case
-
Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said that the university doesn't impose food choices on students and stressed that they can debate and agitate but should not indulge in violence.
Her comments came days after two groups clashed allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in a hostel mess where a puja had been organised by some students on the Ram Navami festival.
"The university does not impose any food choice on any student. It is one's personal right and a fundamental right," she told reporters.
''We have zero tolerance towards violence. Debate, discuss, agitate but students should not indulge in violence,'' the VC said.
Pandit also met members of the students' union and the ABVP on Wednesday.
Recalling her time as a student at the university, she said that there were no religious festivals allowed at that time.
"But in the last 20 years, this has been permitted. It is very difficult to stop that because people are very sensitive towards such things. As long as it is done peacefully, we have no issues. This identity has become very strong nowadays," she stressed.
The VC also reiterated that a hostel mess is run by the students and the wardens and the administration has nothing to do with them.
"Anything by the administration will be seen as imposition or violation of their right," she said.
Pandit, who is the first woman vice-chancellor of the university, said that from what she has learnt so far, people from outside the Kaveri hostel were involved in the April 10 attack.
"Ours is an open campus and guests come in. People can enter the campus on a bus and it's difficult to keep a check.
"From what I have learnt that outsiders from other hostels were involved in the attack. It might have been pre-planned. We have instituted a proctorial inquiry and when the report will come out, we will share the facts," she said.
At least 20 students were injured in the violence on April 10. The Left-backed student bodies and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused each other of starting the violence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU