Business Standard

Joshimath crisis: Roof of house with cracks collapses, courtyard sinks

An affected local said that the cracks had been increasing rapidly in the area

IANS  |  Joshimath 

Joshimath

A roof of a house, which had already developed cracks, collapsed in Joshimath's Singhdhar.

The area has been badly affected by land subsidence. The house collapsed on Sunday and its courtyard has also sunk considerably.

This has posed a new threat to the surrounding residential buildings.

However, the families living here had already been shifted to a primary school, Milan Centre among other places, by the administration.

The house owner, Dinesh Lal had been shifted out of his house on January 3. However, the house where he has taken shelter has also developed cracks.

An affected local said that the cracks had been increasing rapidly in the area.

He said that 2-2.5 feet cracks had developed in the houses and in the fields here.

Vishveshwari Devi, a resident of Singhdhar, said the administration shifted her to a camp after her house developed cracks, but no security arrangements had been made for her cattle even after the cowshed was affected by the subsidence.

She added that she somehow managed to look after her two milch cows and two calves in the day but is scared of something happening to them at night.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:05 IST

