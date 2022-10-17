JUST IN
DY Chandrachud appointed 50th Chief Justice of India, to take oath on Nov 9

Lauded as a feminist judge for his reasoning, Justice Chandrachud spoke to young law graduates recently and told them to incorporate a feminist way of thinking while dealing with the law

Chief Justice of India | D Y Chandrachud | Feminism

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Justice D Y Chandrachud
Justice D Y Chandrachud

The President of India has appointed Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) with effect from November 9 this year. He will take over as the 50th CJI after incumbent CJI U U Lalit retires.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 22:10 IST

