K'taka announces Rs 1 lakh relief for BPL families that lost earning member

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh relief to each family under Below Poverty Line (BPL) which has lost an earning or adult member due to COVID-19.
"Several families are in trouble due to COVID-19. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give Rs one lakh to each of such BPL NSE 1.83 per cent families, which lost their 'adult member'," the CM told reporters.Yediyurappa further said that the decision will benefit about 25,000 to 30,000 such families incurring an expenditure of Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 1,80,856 active cases of COVID-19.
