Karnataka CM Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood-hit districts

Karnataka Chief Minister B S
Yediyurappa on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in two districts in the state and said additional funds would be released after holding discussions with the officials.
"Already funds have been allotted to the flood affected districts and more will be released after holding a meeting with the officials," the Chief Minister said.
He was talking to reporters before boarding a special plane from Jindal Vijayanagar Airport here to conduct an aerial survey of Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts, to assess the damage caused by the heavy rains last week.
Yediyurappa was accompanied by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan and the Commissioner of Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Manoj Rajan during the aerial survey.
River Bhima, a tributary of river Krishna that originates in Maharashtra, had wreaked havoc in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts due to the torrential rain in the catchment areas for the past 10 days.
Yediyurappa said heavy rains and floods have caused inundation in several villages in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts, damaging crops and houses.
To a query, the CM said a central team would carry out an inspection after the state government submits the complete report, which may take at least four to five days.
He, however, maintained that the Prime Minister was aware of the prevailing situation and has assured of assistance.
This is the third time floods have hit the northern parts of Karnataka in the last three months.
