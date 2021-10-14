Karnataka coronavirus update:310 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

-
Karnataka on Thursday added 310 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,82,399 and death toll to 37,922, the health department said.
The day also saw 347 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,34,870.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for 148 new cases as the city saw 82 discharges and 2 deaths.
Total number of active cases in the state is at 9,578.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.26 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.93 per cent.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Bidar, Chitradurga, Kodagu and Raichur recorded one death each.
After Bengaluru Urban, Dakhsina Kannada logged 40 fresh infections, Mysuru 27, Hassan 15, Uttara Kannada 10, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,48,892 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,616 and Tumakuru 1,20,507.
Bengaluru Urban tops the list in discharges too with 12,26,049, followed by Mysuru 1,75,824 and Tumakuru 1,19,095.
Cumulatively a total of 4,91,78,421 samples have been tested of which 1,14,967 were tested on Thursday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
