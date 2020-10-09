Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid tally surges with 10,704 new cases

For the second consecutive day, registered over 10,000 new cases (10,704) on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 6,79,356, including 1,17,143 active cases till date.

The state registered 10,947 fresh cases on Tuesday.

"With 9,613 discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries rose to 5,52,279 till date, while 9,675 succumbed to the infection, including 101 across the southern state," said the state health bulletin here on Thursday,

As the epicentre, Bengaluru registered 5,121 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,67,362, including 60,197 active cases, while 2,03,931 recovered so far, with 43 discharged on Wednesday.

Of the 853 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), 313 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 80 in Ballari, 54 in Hassan and 29 in Kalaburagi.

Of the 1,05,248 tests conducted on Wednesday, 51,221 were rapid antigen and 54,027 RT-PCR.

Of the new cases in districts, Mysuru reported 642, Tumakuru 509, Hassan 441, Bengaluru Rural 368, Dakshina Kannada 296, Shivamogga 250, Ballari 248, Udupi 239 and Davangere 238.

Among the discharged in the districts, Dakishna Kannada reported 586, Mysuru 563, Udupi 379, Hassan 359, Bagalkote 334 and Uttara Kannada 335.

--IANS

fb/rt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)