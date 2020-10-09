Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid tally surges with 10,704 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
For the second consecutive day, Karnataka registered over 10,000 new cases (10,704) on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 6,79,356, including 1,17,143 active cases till date.
The state registered 10,947 fresh cases on Tuesday.
"With 9,613 discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries rose to 5,52,279 till date, while 9,675 succumbed to the infection, including 101 across the southern state," said the state health bulletin here on Thursday,
As the epicentre, Bengaluru registered 5,121 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,67,362, including 60,197 active cases, while 2,03,931 recovered so far, with 43 discharged on Wednesday.
Of the 853 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), 313 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 80 in Ballari, 54 in Hassan and 29 in Kalaburagi.
Of the 1,05,248 tests conducted on Wednesday, 51,221 were rapid antigen and 54,027 RT-PCR.
Of the new cases in districts, Mysuru reported 642, Tumakuru 509, Hassan 441, Bengaluru Rural 368, Dakshina Kannada 296, Shivamogga 250, Ballari 248, Udupi 239 and Davangere 238.
Among the discharged in the districts, Dakishna Kannada reported 586, Mysuru 563, Udupi 379, Hassan 359, Bagalkote 334 and Uttara Kannada 335.
--IANS
fb/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU