Karnataka Covid-19 update: 775 new cases, 9 deaths in the last 24 hours

Karnataka has reported 775 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.73 lakh and toll to 37,726, the health department said on Sunday.
The day also saw 860 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,22,427. Out of 775 new cases reported on Sunday, 255 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 205 discharges and 3 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is at 13,213. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.54 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.16 per cent. Out of 9 deaths reported on Sunday 3 are from Bengaluru Urban; Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Shivamogga 1. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 255, Dakshina Kannada 99, Mysuru 81, Kodagu 55, Chikkamagaluru 52, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,45,490, followed by Mysuru 1,77,769 and Tumakuru 1,20,098. Cumulatively a total of 4.71 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,40,970 were tested on Sunday alone.
