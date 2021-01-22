Karnataka: PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast

-
ALSO READ
Will Beirut's deadly explosion be a catalyst for change in Lebanon?
Death toll increases to 2 after natural gas explosion in Baltimore
Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's Beirut; over 10 dead, hundreds injured
Maharashtra: 7 injured in cylinder explosion after fire at shop in Thane
Gas explosion rips through restaurant in UAE's Abu Dhabi; two killed
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in Shivamogga dynamite blast in which eight people have been killed. "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting PM Modi.
Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed that teams have been sent immediately for the necessary rescue operation.
I am in contact with the senior officials since last night, he said.
At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, said Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar.
The loud blast that occurred around 10.20 pm last night, resulted in mild tremors in and around Shivamogga.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU