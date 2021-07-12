Karnataka registers 1,386 Covid-19 infections and 61 deaths in a day

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Herd immunity unlikely, but CDC says vaccinated people can ditch masks
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
West Bengal polls: 'Amit Shah hatching conspiracy to kill me,' says Mamata
West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls
-
Karnataka on Monday saw
further decline in the COVID cases with 1,386 fresh infections and 61 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,72,684 and 35,896 respectively, the health department said.
The fresh infections came down by about 600 compared to Sunday.
The active cases in the state stood at 35,896.
As many as 3,204 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 28,01,907.
The positivity rate for the day was 1.26 per cent and case fatality rate was 4.40 per cent, the department said.
Bengaluru Urban district reported 319 infections, the highest among all the districts of the state, and nine deaths. The city has so far reported 12,19,697 infections and 15,745 deaths.
There were 12,985 active cases.
Mysuru remained as the second major COVID-19 hotspot with 177 infections and 10 deaths.
According to the bulletin, deaths were recorded in 22 districts including 10 in Dakshina Kannada and four in Mandya.
There were zero deaths in Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir.
The state conducted 1,09,399 COVID tests including 90,903 RT-PCR tests and other methods.So far 3.60 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added.
There were 2,03562 inoculations done on Monday, taking the total vaccinations to 2.58 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU