Karnataka sees nearly 3,000 new Covid cases, 21 deaths in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Over 5.6 mn vaccinated so far, says health ministry
Karnataka coronavirus update: 3,014 fresh infections take tally past 823,000
Karnataka coronavirus update: Over 700,000 recoveries so far, 4,471 new cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Karnataka sees nearly 3,000 new cases in last 24 hours
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala reports 6,843 new cases, 4,439 in Karnataka
-
Karnataka reported 2,975 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9,92,779 and the death toll to 12,541, the Health department said on Tuesday.
The day also saw 1,262 patients getting discharged after recovery, taking the discharge tally to 9,54,678, a department bulletin said.
A total of over 2,13,02,658 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,917 were tested on Tuesday alone.
Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 1,984 fresh cases today.
According to the bulletin, out of 25,541 active cases, 25,301 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 240 are in ICU.
Among the 21 deaths reported today, 11 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 3, Bengaluru Rural 2, and one each from Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Mandya.
Kalaburagi accounted for 156 cases today, Mysuru 111, Bidar 102, Bengaluru Rural 66, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,31,899, followed by Mysuru 55,668 and Ballari 39,763.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,09,715, followed by Mysuru 53,949 and Ballari 38,876.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU