Kerala govt tables Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor amid controversies

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led on Wednesday tabled a Bill seeking removal of Governor as Chancellor amid controversies over appointments in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

Apparently, the ongoing nine-day special session has been convened after an Ordinance on the same continues to be with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with no action taken.

State Law Minister P.Rajeev piloted the Bill which was vehemently opposed by the

Congress-led Opposition, especially Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan who said that the Bill does not mention the qualifications required for the chancellor.

"This means even a CPI-M party local secretary can be made the chancellor, if the government wishes. You (Left) have been often saying that the Governor is trying to saffronise Universities and now through the proposed Bill, you are trying to turn it into a Marxist domain," said Satheesan.

Now, the Bill will be sent to the Subject Committee of the Kerala Assembly and will come back to the floor of the Assembly on December 13 with 98 members (excluding the Speaker) in the treasury bench compared to the 41 in the opposition benches, it will be passed instantly.

The Bill will finally be sent to Khan, as according to the Legislative rules, all the Bills to become law have to be signed by the Governor.

But Khan has already hinted that he will not sit in judgement on an issue which concerns him.

Hence it will be sent to the President.

--IANS

