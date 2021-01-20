Kerala records 6,815 fresh coronavirus cases, 7,364 recoveries

-
Kerala's COVID-19 cases continued to soar with the state recording 6,815 new cases, including two UK returnees, on Wednesday while 7,364 people were cured of the infection,which has claimed over 3500 lives.
Eighteen more fatalities took the toll to 3,524.
Of the positive cases, 6,219 were infected through local transmission and the source of infection of 447 people was not known, Health minister K K Shailaja said.
In the last 24 hours, 61,532 samples were tested and the test positivity rate has shot up to11.08 per cent, So far, 90,81,931 samples have been sent for testing
The COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 8,63,598 while the recoveries so far have touched 7,90,757 and 69,691 people are undergoing treatment, she said in a press release here.
Among the districts, Ernakulam accounted for the most number of cases (1031), followed by Kozhikode 770, Kottayam 704 and Pathnamthitta 654.
Two people who had returned from Britain tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
As many as 65 returnees were detected with the virus and their samples sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for further testing for the new variant, she said.
Nine people have tested positive for the new strain so far.
Of the positive cases,58 are health workers, including 10 from Kannur, 91 had come from outside the state and 6,219 were infected through local transmission.
As many as 2,09,118 people are under observation in various districts, including 11,462 in hospitals.
