Kerala records highest single day spike of 19,577 coronavirus cases

Kerala recorded its highest single day spike of 19,577 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total caseload to 12.72 lakh and the active cases to 1.18 lakh, the state government said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,12,221 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 17.45 per cent, a government press release said.

As many as 3,880 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,48,671.

The total number of people infected with the virus has mounted to 12,72,645



The toll has mounted to 4,978 with 28 additional fatalities.