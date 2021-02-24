Kerala reports 4,106 new Covid-19 cases, 17 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
Kerala logged 4,106 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 10,45,358 and toll to 4,136.
State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 70,568 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.82 per cent.
She said 5,885 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the state to 9,87,720.
There are now 52,869 people under treatment in the state, the minister said in a release.
According to the release, 2,28,416 people are under observation out of which 8,006 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
The state has tested 1,12,08,411 samples so far.
She said out of the total number of people testing positive for the virus today, 107 had reached the state from outside while 3,174 contracted the disease through their contact.
Three people, who returned from the UK, tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of virus-affected UK returnees to 91.
"The sources of infection of 262 are yet to be traced while 23 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said.
Among the districts, Pathanamthittareported the highest number of cases--469, followed by Kozhikode with 465 and Enakulam 446.
No new hotspot was added today and five regions were removed from the list, taking its total number to 369.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU