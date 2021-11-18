Kerala reports 6,111 new cases of Covid-19, 372 deaths in a day

: Kerala recorded 6,111 fresh infections and 372 deaths on Thursday, raising the caseload to 50,84,095 and the toll of fatalities to 36,847.

With 7,202 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total number touched 49,84,328 and the active cases dropped to 62,288, an official press release said.

Of the 372 deaths, 51 were reported over the last few days and 321 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

As many as 66,693 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 848 cases followed by Ernakulam (812) and Kozhikode (757).

Of the new cases, 33 were health workers, 22 from outside the State and 5,664 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 392.

There are currently 2,05,822 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,00,635 are in home or institutional quarantine and 5,187 in hospitals, added the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)