Lack of dignity for labour main reason behind unemployment, says RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, as he urged people to respect all kinds of work

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, as he urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature and asked them to stop running after jobs.

He said that no society in the world can create more than 30 per cent jobs.

"No matter what kind of work people do, it should be respected. Lack of dignity for labour is one of the chief reasons behind unemployment in the society. Whether the work requires physical labour or intellect, whether it requires hard work or soft skills - all should be respected," he said during a public function here. "Everyone runs behind jobs. Government jobs are only around 10 per cent, while other jobs are around 20 per cent. No society in the world can create more than 30 per cent jobs," he said, adding that work that requires hand labour is still not respected. Giving an example, he said a man engaged in washing cups and utensils set up a paan stall with a small corpus of funds. "The paan shop owner went on to generate a wealth of around Rs 28 lakh...But despite that (such examples), our youth keep applying (for jobs) without getting any reply (from the employer)," Bhagwat said. There are many farmers in the country who struggle to get married despite earning very good income through agriculture, he said. The situation in the world is favourable for the country to become 'vishwaguru' (world's mentor). There is no shortage of skill sets in the country, he said, adding, "But we are not going to be like other countries after gaining prominence in the world." "Before the Islamic invasion in the country, other invaders did not disturb our lifestyle, our traditions and our schools of thought. But they (Islamic invaders) had a logical argument. First they defeated us using their might and then suppressed us psychologically," he said. Due to selfishness, we paved the way for invaders to attack us. Selfishness prevailed in our society and we stopped giving importance to other people and their work, Bhagwat said. The untouchability that was prevalent in the society was opposed by seers and renowned people like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he added.

"Disturbed by untouchability, Dr Ambedkar quit the Hindu dharma. But he did not embrace any other unwarranted religion and chose the path as shown by Gautam Buddha. His teachings are also very much ingrained in Bharat's line of thinking," the RSS chief said.

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 21:43 IST

