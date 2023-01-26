JUST IN
Business Standard

SKM to hold demonstration in Delhi in Mar demanding legal guarantee for MSP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmer unions, will hold a demonstration in Delhi in March in support of its various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP

Press Trust of India  |  Jind (Haryana) 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of various farmer unions, will hold a demonstration in Delhi in March in support of its various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price.

It was announced by SKM leader Darshan Pal during Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Haryana's Jind.

Farmers from various states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand took part in the Kishan Mahapanchayat on the call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Besides Pal, several farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Harinder Singh Lakhowal attended the gathering.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which had spearheaded a protest against the now-repealed three farm laws, had been demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price.

Their demands also include withdrawal of cases against farmers, pension, debt waiver, sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, compensation for those who died during the farmers' stir and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

Addressing the gathering, Darshan Pal said tractor marches were being taken out in the entire country and Kisan Morcha Ekta Diwas was being observed. Memorandums were also being given at the district levels, he said.

"We will hold a big demonstration in Delhi on a day between March 15 and March 22," Pal said, adding the exact date of the demonstration will be decided in a meeting in Kurukshetra on February 9.

On this occasion, farmers kept a one-minute silence in memory of the protesters who died during the course of the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws. The farmers' body claimed that 740 people had died during the period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 22:11 IST

