Lalu Yadav returns to India after kidney transplant surgery in Singapore

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav returned to the national capital on Saturday evening after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year

Topics
Lalu Prasad Yadav | Singapore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at Vidhan Sabha after party candidates Munni Rajak, Abdul Qari Suhaib and Ashok Kumar Pandey filed their nomination papers for MLC elections, in Patna, Monday, June 6, 2022. Lalu Prasad has filed an application at Ranch

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav returned to the national capital on Saturday evening after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President was unwell and under treatment in Singapore.

He arrived in Delhi Saturday evening, where he was received by daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP. He will be staying with Misa for some days in Delhi, party sources said.

Earlier, his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, had shared an emotional post on Twitter about Lalu Yadav's return to India.

Announcing his return to India, Rohini asked everyone to take care of her father.

"I am fulfilling my duty as a daughter. Papa has recovered and I am sending him amidst you. Please take care of Papa," she said.

Lalu Yadav, 74, was suffering from acute kidney complications and was advised a kidney transplant. Rohini came forward as a donor.

The transplant was done on December 5, last year. The former Bihar CM is serving jail sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, and is currently out on bail on medical grounds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 23:42 IST

