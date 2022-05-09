Sri Lanka: Ancestral home of Rajapaksas' set on fire in Hambantota

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa says govt ready for talks with protesters
Sri Lanka opposition seeks no-confidence vote on Rajapaksas
Sri Lanka crisis: Mahinda supporters attack anti-govt protesters,16 injured
Police sergeant arrested for joining Galle Face protest in Sri Lanka
-
The ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota has been set on fire by a group of anti-government protestors, hours after Mahinda Rajapaksa, the patriarch of the powerful clan resigned in response to mounting demand for his ouster as Sri Lanka's prime minister.
Video footage showed the entire house of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Medamulana in Hambantota city was burning away as protestors hooted away, the Daily Mirror reported.
Earlier, several properties of ministers and lawmakers of the ruling coalition were destroyed by the protesters.
Sri Lankan media also reported that a fire has broke out near the back gate of Temple Trees, the official residence of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister here.
Police water cannons have been called but anti-government protesters are attacking the vehicles, the report said.
Protesters have also attacked the house of Badulla District parliamentarian Tissa Kuttiarachch and later set it on fire.
The house of Puttalam MP Santha Nishantha was completely destroyed due to an arson attack.
The arson attacks came as the island was placed under curfew after violent clashes between Mahinda Rajapaksa supporters and anti-government protesters in Colombo.
Three people were killed, including a ruling party MP, and more than 150 injured in violence in the capital.
There have been protests over soaring prices and power cuts since last month. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU