Delhi reports 21,259 Covid-19 infections, positivity rate at 25.65%

Delhi logged 23 COVID-19 fatalities and 21,259 cases while the positivity rate rose to 25.65 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.
A total of 82,884 tests were conducted the previous day, including 61,060 RT-PCR ones.
A total of 2,209 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 84 are on ventilator support, the government data showed.
The city currently has 74,881 active cases of which 50,796 are in home isolation.
