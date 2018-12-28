Lok Sabha proccedings disrupted by Opposition protests over Rafale deal

Proceedings of the were disrupted on Friday due to unrelenting protests and sloganeering by opposition on various issues, including a probe into the Rafale aircraft deal.

As soon as the House met at 11 AM, MPs belonging to the Congress, AIADMK, and came to the Well and shouted slogans in support of their demands.

While the has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale aircraft deal, those from the protested against the construction of a dam across

members sought special status for while Left MPs raised the demand for bringing a Bill to ensure reservation for women in legislature.

As more than 30 members from various parties continued to shout slogans and displayed placards while standing in the Well, Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.

Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour, which went on for about 20 minutes.