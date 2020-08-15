Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 1,019 new cases, 13 deaths, 948 recover

on Saturday saw



its single-day highest spike of 1,019 cases, taking the total count to 44,433, state health officials said.

The death toll rose to 1,094 after 13 patients succumbed to the viral infection since Friday evening, officials said.

Three COVID-19 patients died in Jabalpur district, two in Khargone and one each in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Barwani, Ratlam, Vidisha, Sehore and Hoshangabad.

Among new cases, the highest 176 cases were reported from Indore, followed by 113 from Jabalpur, 108 from Bhopal and 94 in Gwalior.

On the other hand, 948 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, reached 9,590 and death toll rose to 342.

Bhopal has so far recorded 8,247 COVID-19 patients including 238 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 3,324 and 2,267.

At 3,002, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,463 active cases.

No new case was reported from four districts since Friday evening, though all 52 districts of have active cases.

There are 3,474 active containment zones in the state at present.

So far in August, has recorded 12,627 new cases and 227 deaths. On July 31, the case count was 31,806 and death toll was 867.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 44,433, new cases 1,019, death toll 1,094, recovered 33,353, active cases 9,986, total number of tested people is 10,13,332.

