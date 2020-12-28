Madhya Pradesh govt to take ordinance route to enforce anti-conversion law

-
ALSO READ
Govt jobs in Madhya Pradesh only for local residents: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Every vote to 'lotus' will strengthen PM Modi: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bypolls: BJP wins 16 seats, Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt on firm wicket
Scindia's shadow on MP govt; road ahead is tough for Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
-
The BJP government in Madhya
Pradesh will take the ordinance route to enforce from Tuesday the proposed law on religious conversion that stipulates jail term of up to 10 years for violators, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.
The decision comes in the wake of the postponement of the winter session of the state assembly due to the COVID-19 situation.
The Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Bill, 2020, which provides for prison term of up to 10 years and fine of Rs 1 lakh for "conversion through marriage or by any other forceful means", was approved by the cabinet on Saturday.
The bill was slated to be tabled in the assembly during the three-day winter session, which was scheduled to begin from December 28.
"The Religious Freedom Bill along with other bills, which could not be tabled in the assembly due to the postponement of the session scheduledfrom today, are going to be brought before a special cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday)," Chouhan told reporters.
By ordinance route we are going to enforce them. The law will come into force forthwith after the cabinet meeting, he said.
The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had also taken the ordinance route to notify a similar law.
The proposed law in MP will prohibit religious conversion or such efforts by misrepresentation, allurement, force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any other fraudulent means.
Abetment and conspiracy for religious conversion will also be prohibited under it. Any marriage solemnised in violation of the proposed law will be considered null and void.
Those willing to convert will need to apply to the district administration 60 days in advance, according to provisions of the legislation.
Religious leaders facilitating the conversion will also have to inform about it 60 days in advance, as per the bill cleared by the MP cabinet.
Violation of these provisions would attract a jail term of three to five years and a fine of Rs 50,000.
In cases involving religious conversion of members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minors, a provision has been made for imprisonment of two to 10 years and Rs 50,000 fine for violators.
There is a provision of three to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 in cases of marriage carried out by "hiding religion, misrepresentation or impersonation", according to the bill.
In case of mass conversions (of two or more persons), a provision of five to 10 years of imprisonment and minimum fine of Rs one lakh has been made for offenders in the bill.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU