Madhya Pradesh reports 870 fresh Covid-19 cases, seven additional deaths

Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19



caseload rose to 1,83,927 on Sunday with 870 new additions, a health official said.

With seven more fatalities, including two eachin Indore and Sagar and one death each occuring in Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Shivpuri, the overall toll in the state mounted to 3,090, he said.

At the same time, 722 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's count of recoveries to 1,71,691, he added.

At 237, Bhopal district added the highest number of cases in the state in the day, followed by Gwalior (78 cases), Indore (76) and Jabalpur (62), the official said.

Indore's COVID-19 case tally rose to 35,594, including 714 deaths, while Bhopal's count stood at 27,543 with 498 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior have so far recorded 13,352 and 13,321 cases, respectively, the official said.

With 17,358 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted so far crossed 33.23 lakh.

figures in are as follows: Total cases 1,83,927, new cases 870, death toll 3,090, recovered 1,71,691, active cases 9,146, number of people tested 33,23,954.

