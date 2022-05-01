Maharashtra records 169 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active count now 995

-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 169 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,77,901, the health department said.
The state did not report any death due to the disease during the day, which kept its fatality count unchanged at 1,47,843.
There are 995 active cases in the state at present, the department said.
On Saturday, the state had reported 155 new infections and one death.
According to the department, 172 patients reported recovery during the day and so far a total of 77,29,063 patients have recuperated from the infection in the state.
Of the 169 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas - accounted for 120 infections.
Pune division - which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts - recorded 37 new cases.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent, while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.
With 24,165 new coronavirus tests conducted since the previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,02,12,310.
The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,901; new cases 169; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,29,063; active cases 995; total tests 8,02,12,310.
