Madhya Pradesh reports 735 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths; 1,934 recover

on Sunday reported



735 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 42 fatalities, taking its overall tally to 7,85,196 and toll to 8,337, the health department said.

Two out of 52 districts in the state recorded no case in the past 24 hours, it said.

A total of 1,934 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in to 7,66,756, the department said.

With 298 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,51,570, while that of Bhopal rose by 137 to 1,21,951.

The COVID-19 death toll in Indore rose to 1,355 with two more fatalities, while this count in Bhopal went up by four to 952.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,103.

There are 1,509 active cases in Indore and 2,225 in state capital Bhopal.

As 81,636 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall test count in the state reached 1.03 crore.

