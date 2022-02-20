Madhya Pradesh sees 950 Covid cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate dips to 1.3%

The COVID-19 tally in reached 10,34,440 on Sunday after the detection of 950 new cases, while the deaths of two patients took the toll to 10,715, a health department official said.

The positivity rate came down to 1.3 per cent from 1.4 per cent on Saturday, he added.

The recovery count stood at 10,16,198 after 1,785 people were discharged during the day, leaving MP with 7,527 active cases, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 214 and 76 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 68,952 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,73,68,919, the official added.

A government release said 11,30,31,862 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 12,924 on Sunday.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,34,440, new cases 950, death toll 10,715, recoveries 10,16,198, active cases 7,527, number of tests so far 2,73,68,919.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)