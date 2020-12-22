Covid-19 testing facility set up at Kempegowda Int'l Airport in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Noida records 32 new Covid-19 cases, recovery rate goes past 97%
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
-
The Bangalore International
Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility at the Kempegowda International Airport here.
Located near the arrivals area of the terminal, the NABL and ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited, BIAL said in a statement.
There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the BLR Airport Terminal.
A waiting lounge with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is part of the facility, the statement read.
International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at BLR.
The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination.
The cost of these tests range from Rs 800 to Rs 5,000.
Those opting for normal RT-PCR which costs Rs 800 will be available after 24 hours whereas RT-PCR Express, which costs Rs 5,000 will be available in less than 15 minutes.
The RT-PCR (Special Turn Around) which takes five to six hours will cost Rs 2,500.
The RT-PCR at Aster Airport Medical Centre which too takes 24 hours will cost Rs 1,200.
The Express Test method on the globally acclaimed Abbott ID Now, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take upto six hours.
Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area, the BIAL said adding, that the reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms.
As per government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website.
BIAL said that the slots for testing can be pre-booked on https://testing-lab.com/covid19-testing-center.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU