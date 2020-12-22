Covid-19 testing facility set up at Kempegowda Int'l Airport in Bengaluru

The Bangalore International



Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

Located near the arrivals area of the terminal, the NABL and ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited, BIAL said in a statement.

There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the BLR Airport Terminal.

A waiting lounge with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is part of the facility, the statement read.

International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at BLR.

The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination.

The cost of these tests range from Rs 800 to Rs 5,000.

Those opting for normal RT-PCR which costs Rs 800 will be available after 24 hours whereas RT-PCR Express, which costs Rs 5,000 will be available in less than 15 minutes.

The RT-PCR (Special Turn Around) which takes five to six hours will cost Rs 2,500.

The RT-PCR at Aster Airport Medical Centre which too takes 24 hours will cost Rs 1,200.

The Express Test method on the globally acclaimed Abbott ID Now, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take upto six hours.

Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area, the BIAL said adding, that the reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms.

As per government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website.

BIAL said that the slots for testing can be pre-booked on https://testing-lab.com/covid19-testing-center.

