Maha reports 4,174 new Covid-19 cases, 65 deaths, 4,155 recoveries

Maharashtra reported 4,174 new coronavirus cases and 65 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections to 64,97,872 and the toll to 1,37,962, a health department official said.
With 4,155 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries climbed to 63,08,491, leaving the state with 47,880 active cases, he said. On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 3,898 new coronavirus infections and 86 fatalities. There are currently 3,07,913 people in home isolation in the state and another 1,937 in institutional quarantine, the official said. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.09 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 5,53,38,772, of which 1,79,408 samples were examined in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, 1,59,889 swab samples were tested in Maharashtra. Ahmednagar district reported the highest 786 new infections, followed by Pune district at 529. Ahmednagar also reported the highest 12 fatalities among the districts during the day, he said. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest 1,669 new cases followed by 990 infections in the Mumbai region. The Nashik region reported 914 new cases, Kolhapur 442, Latur 112, Akola 19, Aurangabad 20 and the Nagpur region eight. The highest 20 fatalities were reported in the Pune region followed by 19 deaths in the Nashik region, the official said.
Among other regions, Mumbai added 17 deaths, Kolhapur five, Latur three and the Aurangabad region one. Nagpur and Akola regions did not report coronavirus-linked fatalities in the last 24 hours, he said. Mumbai reported 532 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city registered 276 infections and two fatalities. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 64,97,872, new cases 4,174, deaths 1,37,962, recoveries 63,08,491, active cases 47,880, total tests 5,53,38,772.
